BRIEF-New Real-World Data From Medtronic Global SYMPLICITY Registry Show Renal Denervation Lowered Blood Pressure In Patients With Hypertension Out To 3 Years

June 25 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* NEW REAL-WORLD DATA FROM MEDTRONIC GLOBAL SYMPLICITY REGISTRY SHOW RENAL DENERVATION LOWERED BLOOD PRESSURE IN PATIENTS WITH HYPERTENSION OUT TO THREE YEARS

* MEDTRONIC - STUDY SHOWED RDN LED TO SIGNIFICANT, CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL REDUCTIONS IN BLOOD PRESSURE THAT WERE SUSTAINED OUT TO 3 YRS POST-PROCEDURE

* MEDTRONIC PLC - RDN CONTINUED TO SHOW A STRONG SAFETY PROFILE AT 3 YRS WITH INCIDENCE OF RENAL ARTERY STENOSIS OF 0.3%