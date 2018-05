May 16 (Reuters) - New Relic Inc:

* NEW RELIC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $435 MILLION CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* NEW RELIC INC - PRICING OF $435.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 0.50% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)