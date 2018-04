April 27 (Reuters) - New Residential Investment Corp :

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.81

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MILLION VERSUS $235.3 MILLION IN THE PRIOR QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: