FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New Residential Investment says co, 3 units, Deutsche Bank National Trust, others amended series 2015-VF1 indenture supplement
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Global Investment Outlook
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Sports retail stocks jump after upbeat earnings
Business
Sports retail stocks jump after upbeat earnings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 9:49 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-New Residential Investment says co, 3 units, Deutsche Bank National Trust, others amended series 2015-VF1 indenture supplement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - New Residential Investment Corp

* New Residential Investment says ‍on Nov 15, co, 3 units, Deutsche Bank National Trust, others amended series 2015-VF1 indenture supplement - SEC Filing

* New Residential Investment Corp - the series 2015-VF1 indenture supplement is related to the series 2015-VF1 notes​

* New Residential Investment - ‍series 2015-VF1 indenture supplement was amended to extend revolving period for variable funding notes to march 23, 2018​

* New Residential Investment - ‍series 2015-VF1 indenture supplement was amended to reduce maximum principal balance of series 2015-VF1 notes to $425 million Source text: (bit.ly/2hAB7Km) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.