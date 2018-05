BRIEF-New Senior Investment Group Reports Q1 Adjusted FFO Per Share Of $0.20

May 10 (Reuters) - New Senior Investment Group Inc:

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.20

* NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT - QTRLY TOTAL NOI OF $47.1 MILLION

* QTRLY AFFO $0.20 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE

* NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT - QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $17.6 MILLION, OR $0.21 PER SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE CASH NOI DECREASED 1.0%

* CO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ITS TRIPLE NET LEASES WITH AFFILIATES OF HOLIDAY RETIREMENT

* NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT- IN EXCHANGE TERMINATION OF TRIPLE NET LEASES WITH AFFILIATES OF HOLIDAY RETIREMENT, CO WILL RECEIVE $116 MILLION

* NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT - EXPECTS TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT WITH 1-YEAR $720 MILLION SECURED LOAN BEARING INTEREST AT LIBOR PLUS 4.0% FOR FIRST 6 MONTHS

* NEW SENIOR - IN LIGHT OF STRATEGIC REVIEW, QTRLY DIVIDEND MAY BE LESS THAN DIVIDENDS DECLARED IN PRIOR QUARTERS, SUCH DIFFERENCE COULD BE MATERIAL