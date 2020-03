BRIEF-New Senior Investment Group Says We Had Two Communities With Reported Confirmed Cases For Covid-19

March 23 (Reuters) - New Senior Investment Group Inc :

* NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC - AS OF MARCH 20, WE HAD TWO COMMUNITIES WITH REPORTED CONFIRMED CASES FOR COVID-19

* NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP - FOR CO’S OPERATOR HOLIDAY RETIREMENT, RESTRICTING ACCESS AT ALL COMMUNITIES TO ESSENTIAL VISITORS ONLY

* NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP - FOR CO’S OPERATOR HOLIDAY RETIREMENT, ROLLED OUT MEMD TO ALL RESIDENTS, A TELEHEALTH SERVICE

* NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP - TO DATE, WE HAVE NOT SEEN A MATERIAL IMPACT ON OCCUPANCY DUE TO COVID-19

* NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP - EXPECT TO SEE DECLINES IN LEASING ACTIVITY, ALTHOUGH TOO EARLY TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF IMPACT ON OCCUPANCY