BRIEF-New Silkroad Culturaltainment says Wealth Venture entered into subscription agreement with Macrolink Australia
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
October 2, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 18 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd

* Wealth Venture entered into subscription agreement with Macrolink Australia

* Upon closing, target group will become subsidiaries of group

* Wealth Venture agreed to subscribe for 104 redeemable preference shares at subscription price of about HK$222.53 million

* Wealth Venture entered into loan agreement as lender with Macrolink Australia for provision of loan of A$74.41 million

* Group will assume remaining liabilities of Australia and Ausco Group of up to about HK$356.92 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

