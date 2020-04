April 17 (Reuters) - New Talisman Gold Mines Ltd:

* “COVID-19 MANDATED DIRECTIVES ADVERSELY AFFECT COMPANY AND OUR OPERATIONS”

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 HAS DELAYED DELIVERY OF FINAL JORC 2012 REVIEW WHICH WAS DUE TO BE DELIVERED Q1 2020

* EXPECTS FINAL JORC 2012 REVIEW TO BE DELIVERED BY END OF APRIL 2020