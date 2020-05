BRIEF-New Trend Lifestyle Reduces Staffing And Negotiates Rent Reductions

May 29 (Reuters) - New Trend Lifestyle Group PLC:

* NEW TREND LIFESTYLE - COVID-19 UPDATE

* NEW TREND LIFESTYLE GROUP PLC - HAS REDUCED STAFFING AND NEGOTIATED RENT REDUCTIONS WHEREVER POSSIBLE

* NEW TREND LIFESTYLE GROUP PLC - SEEKING TO RAISE NEW FUNDING TO MITIGATE AGAINST IMPACT ON CASHFLOW

* NEW TREND LIFESTYLE - GROUP HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SME AND BRIDGING LOANS THAT ARE BEING OFFERED BY LOCAL BANKS

* NEW TREND LIFESTYLE - ONGOING DISRUPTION CAUSED BY DECISION TO PHASE REOPENING OF ECONOMY IN SINGAPORE TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE EFFECT ON CASHFLOW