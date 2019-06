June 7 (Reuters) - New Value AG:

* FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/19 WAS CONCLUDED WITH A LOSS OF CHF 2.0 MILLION

* NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) OF NEW VALUE AG AS PER MARCH 31, 2019 DECREASED TO CHF 4.05 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 6.05 MILLION)