July 3 (Reuters) - New Value AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: NEW VALUE AG: CHANGE IN VALUATION FOR SENSIMED SA

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NEW VALUE AG HAS DECIDED TO ADJUST VALUATION OF SENSIMED SA BY CHF 1 ` 743 ` 000

* ADJUSTMENT IN VALUATION IMPAIRS NAV (NET ASSET VALUE) OF NEW VALUE AG BY CHF 0,53 PER SHARE

* NEW VALUE-BOARD DECIDED TO ADJUST VALUATION OF SENSIMED SA BASED ON UNCERTAINTY OF CURRENT FINANCING ROUND & TIME PESSURE TO SECURE NEEDED FUNDS