Dec 20 (Reuters) - New Value AG:

* SALE OF SWISS DIAGNOSTIC AG, WHICH WAS ANNOUNCED IN HALF-YEAR REPORT, COULD BE CLOSED IN DECEMBER AT NAV-VALUE.

* SENSIMED SA COULD BE SOLD TO JAPANESE COMPANY SEED CO. LTD. WITH THIS SALE BANKRUPTCY OF COMPANY COULD BE AVOIDED