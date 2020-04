April 15 (Reuters) - New Value AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: NEW VALUE AG: SALE OF SHARES IN SILENTSOFT SA

* NEW VALUE AG HELD A SHARE OF 6.2% IN SILENTSOFT SA

* SALE WAS CONCLUDED AT A VALUATION SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN CURRENT NET ASSET VALUE