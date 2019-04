April 15 (Reuters) - New Venturetec AG:

* CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTE CHF 12 MILLION HELD BY FRIEDLI CORPORATE FINANCE GMBH, ZUG

* CONVERSION PRICE IS CHF 9.50

* 1,263,157 NEW SHARES OF NEW VENTURETEC LTD WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 6.00 EACH ARE ISSUED

* NUMBER OUTSTANDING SHARES OF NEW VENTURETEC LTD. INCREASED FROM 5,000,000 TO 6,263,157 Source text - bit.ly/2Pdcjbx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)