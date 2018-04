April 26 (Reuters) - New Wave Group AB:

* Q1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 1,272.8 MILLION, WHICH WAS 1 % (3 % IN LOCAL CURRENCY) HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR (SEK 1,264.2 MILLION

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT AMOUNTED TO SEK 18.6 (43.2) MILLION