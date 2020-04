BRIEF-New Wave Group Q1 Operating Result Swings To Loss Of SEK 24.1 Mln

April 22 (Reuters) - New Wave Group AB:

* INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020 NEW WAVE GROUP AB

* Q1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 1,440.9 MILLION, WHICH WAS 4 % (7 % IN LOCAL CURRENCIES) LOWER THAN LAST YEAR (SEK 1,504.9 MILLION)

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT AMOUNTED TO SEK -24.1 (46.0) MILLION

* WORST HIT WAS ITALY, WHERE OUR COMPANY IS LOCATED IN CODOGNO AND ALSO WHERE CORONA OUTBREAK STARTED IN ITALY

* SEVERAL OF OUR COMPANIES WERE HIT VERY HARD BY COVID-19, NOT ONLY BY REDUCED DEMAND, BUT ALSO BY HAVING TO CLOSE SOME WAREHOUSES

* IT IS EXTREMELY DIFFICULT TO SAY ANYTHING ABOUT FUTURE - AT LEAST IN SHORTER TERM