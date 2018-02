Feb 8 (Reuters) - NEW WAVE GROUP AB:

* Q4 SALES SEK 1.63 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.55 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 172.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 167.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A DIVIDEND OF 1.70 (1.35) SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)