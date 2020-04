BRIEF-New Wave Holdings Applies To MTI For Exemption Of Unit From Suspension

April 14 (Reuters) - New Wave Holdings Ltd:

* APPLIED TO MINISTRY OF TRADE & INDUSTRY SINGAPORE FOR EXEMPTION OF UNIT FROM SUSPENSION OF WORKPLACE ACTIVITIES; MTI HAS APPROVED

* MANUFACTURING NETWORK PTE MAY CONTINUE WITH OPERATIONS IN A LIMITED CAPACITY SUPPLYING TO ESSENTIAL SERVICES DURING CB PERIOD

* UNSURE OF PERFORMANCE IN PRC SEGMENT GOING FORWARD, AS BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT IMPACTED ADVERSELY DUE TO SPREAD OF COVID-19

* APPLIED TO RELEVANT AUTHORITIES IN MALAYSIA FOR EXEMPTION FROM SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS & CLOSURE OF ALL BUSINESS PREMISES IN MALAYSIA

* BUSINESS PREMISES IN MALAYSIA REMAIN CLOSED