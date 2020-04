BRIEF-New Wave Holdings Gets Approval To Re-Commence Ops In Malaysia

April 27 (Reuters) - New Wave Holdings Ltd:

* GETS APPROVAL FROM MALAYSIA’S MINISTRY OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND INDUSTRY TO RE-COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN MALAYSIA

* ESTIMATE THAT REVENUE FROM MALAYSIAN UNITS FOR REST OF MCO PERIOD WILL BE AT ABOUT 30% OF PRE-MCO LEVEL

* FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2021, ANTICIPATING SLOWER COLLECTION OF OUTSTANDING TRADE RECEIVABLES THAN FY20

* FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2021, ANTICIPATING POTENTIALLY DEFAULTS OF PAYMENT FROM SMALLER BUSINESSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)