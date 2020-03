BRIEF-New Wave Says Malaysian Ops Will Remain Closed Upto 14 April

March 26 (Reuters) - New Wave Holdings Ltd:

* MALAYSIAN OPERATIONS WILL REMAIN CLOSED UPTO 14 APRIL 2020

* FACILITIES AND OFFICES IN SINGAPORE AND AT KUNSHAN AND SUZHOU IN PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING AS USUAL

* EXPECT NEGATIVE IMPACT THAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY ADVERSELY AFFECT GROUP’S EARNINGS CAPACITY FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2021

* FACTORY AND OFFICE PREMISES IN MALAYSIA’S JOHOR AND PENANG WERE CLOSED AND ALL FACTORY OPERATIONS TEMPORARILY STOPPED

* DO NOT EXPECT TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF BUSINESS PREMISES TO HAVE MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON EPS, NAV/SHARE OF GROUP FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH