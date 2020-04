April 13 (Reuters) - New Wave Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES IN SINGAPORE & EXTENSION OF MCO IN MALAYSIA

* FACTORY & OFFICE PREMISES IN MALAYSIA’S JOHOR & PENANG WILL REMAIN CLOSED, ALL FACTORY OPERATIONS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OPERATIONS IN MALAYSIA & SINGAPORE & IMPACT OF COVID-19 EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT EARNINGS CAPACITY FOR CURRENT FY