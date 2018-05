BRIEF-New West Energy Services Inc. Announces Equity Position Of Financing Partner

New West Energy Services Inc:

* NEW WEST ENERGY SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES EQUITY POSITION OF FINANCING PARTNER

* NEW WEST ENERGY SERVICES - REACHED AGREEMENT WHERE NATIONS EQUIPMENT FINANCE WOULD ACQUIRE EQUITY STAKE IN CO

* NEW WEST ENERGY SERVICES INC - WILL ISSUE TO NATIONS 11.8 MILLION SHARES IN LIEU OF REPAYMENT OF $1.2 MILLION OWING BY NWE TO NATIONS

* NEW WEST ENERGY SERVICES - UPON CLOSING, NATIONS WOULD HOLD ABOUT 27 PERCENT OF CO'S OUTSTANDING SHARES