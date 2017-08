June 27 (Reuters) - New Wisdom Holding Co Ltd :

* FY revenue HK$336.4 million versus HK$442.9 million

* FY loss attributable HK$47.3 million versus loss of HK$38.7 mln‍​

* No dividend has been paid or declared by company for year ended 31 March 2017