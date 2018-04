April 25 (Reuters) - New Wisdom Holding Co Ltd:

* CO WAS INFORMED THAT OCEANIC FORTRESS HOLDINGS BUYS 2.17 BILLION SHARES IN CO FOR HK$100 MILLION FROM WIN UNION INVESTMENT

* APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE BY CO TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 26 APRIL 2018