BRIEF-New World Department Store China Posts HY Revenue Of HK$1,360.7 Million

Feb 25 (Reuters) - New World Department Store China Ltd :

* HY REVENUE HK$1,360.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$1,809.9 MILLION

* SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH FOR HY PERIOD DECLINED 12.4%

* NEW WORLD DEPARTMENT STORE CHINA LTD - HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$142.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$89.7 MILLION

* RESOLVED NOT TO DECLARE INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* PLANS TO EXPAND CONVENIENCE STORE BUSINESS TO PREMISES OUTSIDE OF ITS OWN NETWORK IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 FY

* ULTIMATE IMPACT TO GROUP'S BUSINESSES DUE TO VIRUS IS UNCERTAIN