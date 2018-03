March 16 (Reuters) - New World Development Co Ltd:

* H1 REVENUES HK$27,935.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$26,639.4‍​ MILLION

* H1 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY HK$11,269.9 MLN VERSUS HK$4,335.7 MLN