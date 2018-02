Feb 27 (Reuters) - New World Development Co Ltd:

* ‍DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK$0.14 PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2018​

* HY REVENUES HK$27.94 BILLION VERSUS HK$26.64 BLN‍​

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS HK$11,269 MILLION VERSUS HK$4,335 MILLION