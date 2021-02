BRIEF-New York Attorney General Says Bitfinex and Tether To Discontinue Any Trading Activity With New Yorkers

Feb 23 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General:

* NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL JAMES ENDS VIRTUAL CURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM BITFINEX’S ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES IN NEW YORK - STATEMENT

* NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL - BITFINEX AND TETHER MUST SUBMIT TO MANDATORY REPORTING ON EFFORTS TO STOP NEW YORK TRADING

* NEW YORK AG- “BITFINEX AND TETHER DECEIVED CLIENTS AND MARKET BY OVERSTATING RESERVES, HIDING APPROXIMATELY $850 MILLION IN LOSSES AROUND THE GLOBE”

* NEW YORK AG- BITFINEX AND TETHER WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY $18.5 MILLION IN PENALTIES TO THE STATE OF NEW YORK

* NEW YORK AG - AGREEMENT REQUIRES BITFINEX AND TETHER TO DISCONTINUE ANY TRADING ACTIVITY WITH NEW YORKERS Source text: on.ny.gov/3uoHjcO