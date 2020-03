BRIEF-New York Attorney General Temporarily Suspends State Debt Collection

March 17 (Reuters) - NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL JAMES AND GOVERNOR CUOMO:

* NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL JAMES AND GOVERNOR CUOMO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND STATE DEBT COLLECTION IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS

* NEW YORK AG SAYS NEW YORKERS WITH STUDENT, MEDICAL, AND OTHER STATE-REFERRED DEBT WILL HAVE PAYMENTS FROZEN FOR AT LEAST 30 DAYS

* NEW YORK AG - TEMPORARY POLICY WILL ALSO SUSPEND ACCRUAL OF INTEREST, COLLECTION OF FEES ON OUTSTANDING STATE MEDICAL, STUDENT DEBT REFERRED TO OAG Source text: (on.ny.gov/2WpzlBx)