BRIEF-New York City Comptroller Says Sent Letters To Executives Of Berkshire Hathaway, AIG, Liberty Mutual Insurance To End Business Ties With Coal Industry

April 24 (Reuters) - NEW YORK CITY COMPTROLLER:

* NEW YORK CITY COMPTROLLER SAYS SENT LETTERS TO EXECUTIVES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, AIG, LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE TO END BUSINESS TIES WITH COAL INDUSTRY

* NEW YORK CITY COMPTROLLER - CALLS ON BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, AIG, LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE TO CEASE UNDERWRITING ANY COAL PROJECTS

* NEW YORK CITY COMPTROLLER - CALLS ON BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, AIG, LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE TO DIVEST HOLDINGS IN COS THAT EXTRACT/DISTRIBUTE THERMAL COAL

* NEW YORK CITY COMPTROLLER SAYS LETTERS CITE BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, AIG, LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE'S COAL INVESTMENTS AS "INCOMPATIBLE" Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2yK2P36] Further company coverage: