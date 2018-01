Jan 4 (Reuters) - New York & Company Inc:

* NEW YORK & COMPANY INC - ‍ELECTED MIKI RACINE BERARDELLI TO BE MEMBER OF CO'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BRINGING CO'S BOARD FROM 9 MEMBERS TO 10 MEMBERS