April 25 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp Inc :

* NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.20 ON CONTINUED LOAN GROWTH AND LOWER EXPENSES

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP - NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MILLION DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)