BRIEF-New York & Company Announces Acquisition Of Fashion To Figure

Nov 28 (Reuters) - New York & Company Inc:

* NEW YORK & COMPANY, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FASHION TO FIGURE

* NEW YORK & COMPANY - ‍ENTERED DEAL TO BUY CERTAIN ASSETS OF FASHION TO FIGURE INCLUDING INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS RELATED TO FASHION TO FIGURE BRAND​

* NEW YORK & COMPANY INC - ‍ANTICIPATING HIRING CERTAIN FORMER EMPLOYEES OF FASHION TO FIGURE WHO ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN CO DURING Q4 2017​

* NEW YORK & COMPANY INC - ‍WILL ALSO BE NEGOTIATING WITH CERTAIN MARKET VENDORS IN AN EFFORT TO SECURE INVENTORY FOR ANTICIPATED RELAUNCH IN EARLY 2018​

* NEW YORK & CO- ENTERED ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN ASSETS OF FASHION TO FIGURE FOR $1.4 MILLION IN CASH PLUS UPTO $1 MILLION OF FEES,EXPENSES​

* NEW YORK & COMPANY-‍DOES NOT EXPECT TO DISCUSS SPECIFIC FORECASTS,METRICS RELATED TO FASHION TO FIGURE DEAL ON CALL UNTIL LATER IN Q4 AFTER DEAL CLOSES​