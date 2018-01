BRIEF-New York & Company Inc Comments On Holiday Performance And Fourth Quarter Outlook

Jan 8 (Reuters) - New York & Company Inc:

* NEW YORK & COMPANY, INC. COMMENTS ON HOLIDAY PERFORMANCE AND FOURTH QUARTER OUTLOOK

* NEW YORK & COMPANY - CONTINUES TO EXPECT COMPARABLE STORE SALES FOR Q4 TO BE UP IN LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE

* NEW YORK & COMPANY INC - Q4 OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO BE EXPECTED IN RANGE OF $2 MILLION - $4 MILLION

* NEW YORK & COMPANY - COMPARABLE STORE SALES FOR NINE-WEEK PERIOD ENDED DEC 30, 2017 INCREASED ABOUT 3% AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD