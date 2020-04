BRIEF-New York Fed Says Desk Intends To Reduce Frequency Of Some Repo Operations During This Monthly Period In Light Of More Stable Repo Market Conditions

April 13 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York:

* NEW YORK FED SAYS DESK INTENDS TO REDUCE FREQUENCY OF SOME REPO OPERATIONS DURING THIS MONTHLY PERIOD IN LIGHT OF MORE STABLE REPO MARKET CONDITIONS

* NY FED SAYS BEGINNING MAY 4, 2020, DESK INTENDS TO RETURN TO REGULARLY CONDUCTING ONE OVERNIGHT REPO OPERATION PER DAY IN MORNING, AND TO REMOVE AFTERNOON OVERNIGHT REPO OPERATION

* NY FED SAYS FREQUENCY OF THREE-MONTH REPO OPERATIONS WILL BE REDUCED TO ONCE EVERY TWO WEEKS FROM ONCE A WEEK

* NY FED SAYS DESK WILL CONTINUE TO CONDUCT ONE-MONTH REPO OPERATIONS ONCE PER WEEK

* NY FED SAYS DESK WILL CONTINUE TO ADJUST REPO OPERATIONS AS APPROPRIATE TO ENSURE THAT THE SUPPLY OF RESERVES REMAINS AMPLE

* NY FED SAYS SCHEDULE OF LARGE-SCALE OVERNIGHT, TERM REPURCHASE AGREEMENT OPERATIONS FOR MONTHLY PERIOD FROM APRIL 14, 2020 THROUGH MAY 13, 2020 Source text: nyfed.org/2VpMUyP