BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust - pricing of public offering of 8.00% Series D preferred stock
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
October 5, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust - pricing of public offering of 8.00% Series D preferred stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - New York Mortgage Trust Inc

* New York Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of public offering of 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

* New York Mortgage Trust - ‍pricing of public offering of 5 million shares of 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock​

* New York Mortgage Trust - ‍pricing of offering Series D Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock liquidation preference $25/ share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
