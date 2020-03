BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust Says As Of March 23, None Of Co's Financing Counterparties Provided Notice Of Event Of Default

March 23 (Reuters) - New York Mortgage Trust Inc:

* NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST -CO, SUBSIDIARIES RECEIVED MARGIN CALLS FROM REPURCHASE AGREEMENT FINANCING COUNTERPARTIES OVER PAST WEEK DUE TO COVID-19

* NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST -IS ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS FINANCING COUNTERPARTIES WITH REGARD TO ENTERING INTO A FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT

* NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST- AS OF MARCH 23, 2020, NONE OF COMPANY’S FINANCING COUNTERPARTIES HAVE PROVIDED COMPANY WITH NOTICE OF AN EVENT OF DEFAULT

* NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST-NOTIFIED FINANCING COUNTERPARTIES IT DOESN’T EXPECT TO FUND EXISTING, ANTICIPATED FUTURE MARGIN CALLS IN NEAR TERM

* BOARD HAS APPROVED A SUSPENSION OF COS QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS COMMENCING WITH Q1 DIVIDENDS ON ITS COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: