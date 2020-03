March 24 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* NEW YORK REGULATOR REAPPROVES PROPOSED OCEANWIDE ACQUISITION OF GENWORTH’S NEW YORK-DOMICILED INSURANCE COMPANY

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - GENWORTH AND OCEANWIDE ARE DISCUSSING A SHORT EXTENSION OF MERGER AGREEMENT BEYOND CURRENT DEADLINE OF MARCH 31

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - AGREED TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION TO GLICNY AT CLOSING OF OCEANWIDE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: