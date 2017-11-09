BRIEF-New York REIT announces results for Q3 2017 and declaration of distribution of $2.07 per share

Nov 9 (Reuters) - New York REIT Inc

* New York REIT announces results for third quarter 2017 and declaration of distribution of $2.07 per share

* New York REIT - ‍Current estimate of net assets in liquidation at Sept 30, results in liquidating distributions of about $7.93 per common share​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍Currently projects that remaining interest in Worldwide Plaza will be sold by November 1, 2021​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍Reported $7.93 per common share estimate of current liquidating distribution represents a decrease from estimate at June 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: