March 15 (Reuters) - New York Reit Inc:

* NEW YORK REIT, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF 1-FOR-10 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

* NEW YORK REIT INC - ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 1-FOR-10 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT OF COMMON STOCK BECAME EFFECTIVE ON MARCH 15 AT 5:00 P.M. EASTERN TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)