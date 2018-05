May 9 (Reuters) - New York REIT Inc:

* NEW YORK REIT ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* AS OF MAY 9, 2018, CO HAS SOLD ALL OF ITS PROPERTIES EXCEPT FOR REMAINING 50.1 PCT INTEREST IN WORLDWIDE PLAZA AND VICEROY HOTEL

* COMPANY CURRENTLY PROJECTS THAT REMAINING INTEREST IN WORLDWIDE PLAZA WILL BE SOLD BY NOVEMBER 1, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: