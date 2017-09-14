FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New York REIT sells about 49 pct interest in worldwide plaza to a joint venture managed by SL Green & RXR Realty
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 12:22 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-New York REIT sells about 49 pct interest in worldwide plaza to a joint venture managed by SL Green & RXR Realty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - New York REIT Inc

* New York REIT sells about 49 percent interest in worldwide plaza to a joint venture managed by SL Green and RXR Realty

* New York REIT Inc - ‍NYRT will receive cash at deal closing of approximately $346.2 million

* New York REIT Inc - ‍NYRT will aslo receive $90.7 million capital reserve​ post deal

* New York REIT - to sell a 48.7% interest in worldwide plaza to JV managed by SL Green Realty Corp. And RXR Realty LLC for agreed-to value of $1.725 billion​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍SL Green Realty Corp and RXR Realty LLC agreed to place a $50 million deposit in escrow​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍as a result of acquisition, company will maintain a 50.1% membership interest in worldwide plaza​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.