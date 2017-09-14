BRIEF-New York REIT sells about 49 pct interest in worldwide plaza to a joint venture managed by SL Green & RXR Realty

Sept 14 (Reuters) - New York REIT Inc

* New York REIT sells about 49 percent interest in worldwide plaza to a joint venture managed by SL Green and RXR Realty

* New York REIT Inc - ‍NYRT will receive cash at deal closing of approximately $346.2 million

* New York REIT Inc - ‍NYRT will aslo receive $90.7 million capital reserve​ post deal

* New York REIT - to sell a 48.7% interest in worldwide plaza to JV managed by SL Green Realty Corp. And RXR Realty LLC for agreed-to value of $1.725 billion​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍SL Green Realty Corp and RXR Realty LLC agreed to place a $50 million deposit in escrow​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍as a result of acquisition, company will maintain a 50.1% membership interest in worldwide plaza​