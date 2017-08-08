FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New York REIT to sell its 50 Varick Street office
Sections
Featured
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
California wildfires
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
Future of Money
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
What Austria's election says about Europe
Austria
What Austria's election says about Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 12:45 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-New York REIT to sell its 50 Varick Street office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - New York Reit Inc

* New York REIT Inc - deal for ‍a gross sales price of $135.0 million​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍New York REIT announces sale of 50 Varick Street property​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍in connection with sale, company paid down $78.1 million of debt as required under loan​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍after satisfaction of debt, pro-rations and closing costs company received net proceeds of approximately $49.1 million​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍property was part of collateral for company’s $760 million cross collateralized and secured loan​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.