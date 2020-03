BRIEF-New York Times Co Says Seen No Adverse Impact On Subscription Growth From Coronavirus

March 2 (Reuters) - New York Times Co:

* NEW YORK TIMES CO - SEEN NO ADVERSE IMPACT ON SUBSCRIPTION GROWTH FROM CORONAVIRUS

* NEW YORK TIMES CO- SEES TOTAL ADVERTISING REVENUES TO DECLINE IN THE MID-TEENS IN CURRENT QUARTER

* NEW YORK TIMES - SEEN NO ADVERSE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE, WHICH REMAINS STRONG, CONSISTENT WITH GUIDANCE GIVEN IN RECENT EARNINGS CALL

* NEW YORK TIMES CO- SEES DIGITAL ADVERTISING REVENUES EXPECTED TO DECLINE 10% IN CURRENT QUARTER

* NEW YORK TIMES - SEEING SLOWDOWN IN INTERNATIONAL & DOMESTIC ADVERTISING BOOKINGS, WHICH WE ASSOCIATE WITH UNCERTAINTY & ANXIETY ABOUT CORONAVIRUS