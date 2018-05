BRIEF-New York Times Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.13 From Continuing Operations

May 3 (Reuters) - New York Times Co:

* THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY REPORTS 2018 FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT TO $413.9 MILLION

* QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES $260.6 MILLION VERSUS $242.4 MILLION

* NEW YORK TIMES -TOTAL SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES IN Q2 OF 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS COMPARED TO Q2 OF 2017

* QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $125.6 MILLION VERSUS $130 MILLION

* NEW YORK TIMES - PAID DIGITAL-ONLY SUBSCRIPTIONS TOTALED ABOUT 2,783,000 AT Q1-END, NET INCREASE OF 139,000 SUBSCRIPTIONS COMPARED WITH Q4-END

* IN Q1, SAW INCREASES IN REVENUE AND OVERALL PROFITABILITY AND CONTINUED SOLID GROWTH IN DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION BUSINESS

* TOTAL ADVERTISING REVENUES IN Q2 OF 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE IN LOW-TEENS COMPARED WITH Q2 OF 2017

* ADJUSTED OPERATING COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN Q2 OF 2018 COMPARED WITH Q2 OF 2017

* TURNING TO ADVERTISING, Q1 SAW A GOOD PERFORMANCE IN PRINT

* NEW YORK TIMES - STRONG DEMAND FOR THE TIMES RESULTED IN A 139,000 NET INCREASE IN DIGITAL-ONLY SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR QUARTER

* EXPECT ANOTHER DOWN QUARTER IN DIGITAL ADVERTISING IN Q2

* EXPECT ANOTHER DOWN QUARTER IN DIGITAL ADVERTISING IN Q2

* NEW YORK TIMES - "CONFIDENT THAT WE WILL RETURN TO SOLID YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN Q3" IN DIGITAL ADVERTISING