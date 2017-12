Dec 14 (Reuters) - New York Times Co:

* NEW YORK TIMES CO - ARTHUR O. SULZBERGER, JR. WILL RETIRE AS PUBLISHER ON DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* NEW YORK TIMES CO - DEPUTY PUBLISHER A.G. SULZBERGER WILL BECOME PUBLISHER OF NEW YORK TIMES ON JANUARY 1, 2018

* NEW YORK TIMES CO - ARTHUR O. SULZBERGER, JR. WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS