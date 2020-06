June 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Ltd :

* IN TALKS WITH NUTRACEUTICAL AND PHARMACEUTICAL DISTRIBUTORS GLOBALLY, FOR ENTERING INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENTS

* US FDA LISTING APPROVAL TO EXPORT PRODUCTS TO U.S. RECEIVED BY CO DURING MAY

* ALSO RECEIVED EUROPEAN UNION LISTING APPROVAL, ALLOWING CO TO EXPORT MARINE PRODUCT GOODS TO EUROPE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: