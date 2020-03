March 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Ltd :

* DEEMED ESSENTIAL SERVICE BY NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT, WITH OPERATIONS APPROVED TO CONTINUE DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD.

* NEW ZEALAND COASTAL SEAFOODS SEES LONGER TERM INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR PACKAGED & OTHER FOOD PRODUCTS PRODUCED IN ‘CLEAN’ JURISDICTIONS SUCH AS NZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: