March 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand Financial Markets Authority:

* GIVING MARKET PARTICIPANTS ADDITIONAL 2 MONTHS TO PROVIDE THEIR AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* RELIEF INTENDED TO APPLY FOR ENTITIES & SCHEMES WITH BALANCE DATES FROM 31 DEC 2019 TO 31 MAY 2020

* GIVING MARKET PARTICIPANTS ADDITIONAL TIME PROVIDE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE TO DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19 Source text bit.ly/2xQxg7z