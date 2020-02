Feb 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand King Salmon Co Ltd:

* FULLY IMPUTED DIVIDEND OF 2.0 CENTS PER SHARE DECLARED

* REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR FY20 YEAR FOR A PRO FORMA OPERATING EBITDA RESULT OF NZ$25.0-NZ$28.5M

* IMPACT FROM COVID-19 WILL BE LOW; IN SHORT TERM RE-ALLOCATED 2% OF TOTAL SALES DESTINED FOR CHINA INTO OTHER MARKETS